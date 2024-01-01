ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $245.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

