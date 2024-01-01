ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,032 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MS opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.