ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $806,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $539.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

