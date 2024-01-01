ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $723,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

