ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $225.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.42 and a fifty-two week high of $226.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

