ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

