SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SDY opened at $124.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.