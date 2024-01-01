SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Up 31.6% in December

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 828,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.59. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $32.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,147,000 after purchasing an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 129,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

