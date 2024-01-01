SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 212,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

SoundThinking Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $23.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. Analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 140.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 346,298 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 88.9% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking during the third quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SoundThinking by 18.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 668,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 103,397 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Articles

