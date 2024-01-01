Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 23.8% in December

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 186,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sonim Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.73 on Monday. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sonim Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

