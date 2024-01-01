Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Simulations Plus has set its FY24 guidance at $0.66-0.68 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $44.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $892.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 0.68. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on SLP

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 31,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,208,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,178,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.