Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $12.27 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 10.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CL King downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

