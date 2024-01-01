Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Increases By 45.0%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Swvl Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Swvl stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Swvl has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

