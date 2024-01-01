Short Interest in Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Grows By 51.9%

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Strive 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Strive 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.
Strive 1000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Strive 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.
