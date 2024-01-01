Short Interest in Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Grows By 51.9%

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Strive 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Strive 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Value ETF

Strive 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Value ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Strive 1000 Value ETF ( NASDAQ:STXV Free Report ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 17.98% of Strive 1000 Value ETF worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

