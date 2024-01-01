Short Interest in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Declines By 28.2%

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

