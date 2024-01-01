Short Interest in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Expands By 53.8%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Steakholder Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKH opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Steakholder Foods has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Steakholder Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKH. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Steakholder Foods in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

