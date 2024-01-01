Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Declines By 27.2%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 208,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SOHU

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sohu.com by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.