Short Interest in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Drops By 29.2%

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smith-Midland by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Smith-Midland by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Smith-Midland by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMID opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.12 and a beta of 1.10. Smith-Midland has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $40.87.

Smith-Midland ( NASDAQ:SMID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

