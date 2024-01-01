Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Rises By 51.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the November 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Siyata Mobile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYTA opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $204.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile ( NASDAQ:SYTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 221.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($21.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -121.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

