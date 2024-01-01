Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Rises By 62.6%

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

JPI opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 72,263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the second quarter worth $865,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

