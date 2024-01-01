Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Expands By 58.1%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 149,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Innospec Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $123.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. Innospec has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $125.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Innospec news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 226.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

