Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Increases By 58.6%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

