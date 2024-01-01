Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Declines By 18.3%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $87.67 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

