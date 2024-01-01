Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rises By 57.7%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,526,200 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 1,601,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.9 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

CPXGF opened at $6.33 on Monday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

