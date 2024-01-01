Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $50.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

