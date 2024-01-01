Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 70 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $223.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.42 and a 52 week high of $224.48.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

