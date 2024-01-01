Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

