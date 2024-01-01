Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 158 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

