Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $149,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,486,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

