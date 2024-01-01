Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $101.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.41. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.