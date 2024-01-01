Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $117.28 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

