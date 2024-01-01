Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $579,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,592,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,492,000 after acquiring an additional 454,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 117.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 333,303 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,422 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

