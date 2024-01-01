Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GMF opened at $101.07 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $93.51 and a 12-month high of $107.51. The stock has a market cap of $363.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

