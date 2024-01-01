Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

VanEck CLO ETF Trading

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

