Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Price Performance

HYBL opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

