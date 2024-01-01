Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 149,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 84.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

