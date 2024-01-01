Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sempra by 123.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

SRE stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

