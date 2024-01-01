Security National Bank Purchases 632 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $477.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $379.60 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.11 and its 200-day moving average is $447.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

