Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.08. The firm has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $379.60 and a one year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

