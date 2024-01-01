Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

