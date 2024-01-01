Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

