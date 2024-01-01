Sapphire Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,676.84 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $25.87 million and approximately $43,676.84 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.46 or 0.05395956 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,597,618,814 coins and its circulating supply is 1,577,036,591 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.



Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

