RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

