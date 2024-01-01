RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Humana were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $457.81 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.29.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

