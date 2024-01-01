RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders owned 1.82% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSMB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.95 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

