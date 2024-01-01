RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $248.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.35. The company has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

