RMR Wealth Builders Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.98%.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.