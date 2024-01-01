Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $13.35 on Monday. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELL. TheStreet lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

