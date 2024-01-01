Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.84 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

