Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

